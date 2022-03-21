China’s anti-corruption agency is putting local government financing platforms under the microscope. Photo: AFP
China debt: anti-corruption watchdog vows clamp down on the ‘money bags’ of local governments
- The Jiangsu anti-corruption commissions says local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) are a source of ‘corruption and disorder’
- Disclosure requirements for LGFVs, which specialise in off-budget financing, are weak in China, raising concerns about so-called hidden debt
