China’s anti-corruption agency is putting local government financing platforms under the microscope. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China debt: anti-corruption watchdog vows clamp down on the ‘money bags’ of local governments

  • The Jiangsu anti-corruption commissions says local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) are a source of ‘corruption and disorder’
  • Disclosure requirements for LGFVs, which specialise in off-budget financing, are weak in China, raising concerns about so-called hidden debt

Topic |   Corruption in China
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 7:15pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
