Workers on the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge. Beijing and Moscow have stepped up development and cooperation in Russia’s Far East over the past decade. Photo: Xinhua
Will China’s investment in Russia’s Far East help an increasingly isolated Moscow?
- Beijing and Moscow see development of Russia’s Far East as a driver of regional growth and China is the most important investor in the area
- For China, developing the Far East has the potential to help northeastern ‘rust belt’ provinces, advance the Belt and Road Initiative and secure its northern border
