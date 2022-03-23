US companies stand to earn less this year in China as growth slows in the world’s second largest economy. Photo: Reuters
US firms face ‘significant impact’ on revenue as growth slows in China, but Southeast Asia could gain
- China’s economic growth is forecast to slow amid fresh coronavirus outbreaks, denting profits for US firms
- But disruptions to Chinese manufacturing could steer factory orders to Southeast Asia, analysts say
Topic | Asean
US companies stand to earn less this year in China as growth slows in the world’s second largest economy. Photo: Reuters