China has outlined plans to enhance energy security by 2025 in the sector’s latest five-year plan. Photo: Reuters
China energy blueprint pushes independence as ‘opportunities’ with Russia grow
- The 14th five-year plan says China is in a ‘critical stage’ of ensuring energy security as new and old risks become ‘intertwined’
- Though the blueprint stresses independence and import diversification, energy cooperation with Russia is tipped to grow
Topic | Energy diplomacy
