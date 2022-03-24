Uncertainty hovering over the China-Australia trade relationship is causing concern for some Australian exporters. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Ukraine war clouds efforts to repair trade ties after PM Morrison warns Beijing of sanctions
- The odds of China and Australia returning to the negotiation table to repair their trade relationship is being complicated by the Ukraine war and upcoming federal election
- The uncertainty hovering over the relationship – and the potential for things to worsen as the Ukraine crisis drags on – is causing concern for some Australian companies
Topic | China-Australia relations
