China coronavirus quarantine diary: ‘stigmatised, but the moment I saw my parents, the 28 days had paid off’

  • China has resolutely stuck to its zero-Covid approach to dealing with the coronavirus, which differs from many countries who are moving to a ‘living with the virus’ approach
  • SCMP reporter Ji Siqi decided to return to her hometown despite Shenyang having the world’s most stringent coronavirus quarantine measures for overseas travellers

Updated: 11:00pm, 24 Mar, 2022

