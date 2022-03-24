The US has reinstated tariff exemptions on some Chinese goods. Photo: Bloomberg
China welcomes US tariff exemptions, but ‘symbolic move’ fails to tackle fundamental trade issues
- Commerce ministry urges US to remove all tariffs on Chinese goods to help return bilateral economic and trade relations to normal
- Chinese analysts say the move is a small, ‘long-overdue’ adjustment in US trade policy, but does not address major trade issues
