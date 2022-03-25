China is clinging to a zero-tolerance approach to containing the pandemic, causing congestion at major ports in southern China. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus lockdowns jam ports in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, risking further ‘chaos’ for supply chains

  • Shenzhen and Hong Kong ports are seeing their worst delays in months, as coronavirus restrictions, including lockdowns, affect normal operations
  • Lockdowns will delay container movement at southern Chinese ports, which will impact shipments to the US ahead of summer, analysts say

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Mia Castagnone
Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Mar, 2022

