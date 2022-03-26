China has seen large portfolio outflows from stocks and bonds since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has seen large portfolio outflows from stocks and bonds since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Photo: EPA-EFE
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan under pressure amid ‘unprecedented’ capital outflows following Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Investors have pulled money out of China on a huge scale even as flows to other emerging markets held up, the Institute of International Finance says
  • Analysts expect fund outflows in yuan-denominated assets to remain volatile in coming weeks, raising concerns about how authorities will manage the yuan

Topic |   Yuan
Amanda LeeWendy Wu
Amanda Lee in Beijingand Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 5:27am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has seen large portfolio outflows from stocks and bonds since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has seen large portfolio outflows from stocks and bonds since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE