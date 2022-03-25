Premier Li Keqiang said in this year’s work report this month that China would set up the fund to safeguard against systemic risks. Photo: AFP
China’s financial stability guarantee fund to safeguard against systemic risks to be ready by September
- Premier Li Keqiang said in this year’s work report this month that China would set up the fund to safeguard against systemic risks
- The National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will involved
