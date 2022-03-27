Private enterprises faced challenging conditions before the latest wave of Covid cases hit the country. Photo: AFP
Private industrial enterprises in China see profits fall in first two months of the year
- The sector was already facing problems such rising costs and shrinking demand before the latest wave of Covid-19 cases hit the country
- At the same time, profits rise by 16.7 per cent at industrial state-owned enterprises, official figures show
Topic | Coronavirus China
