Shenzhen’s lockdown underscores how intently China is holding to its zero-Covid policy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai lockdowns spark fear, frustration among European firms about zero-Covid policy
- A snap decision by Shanghai authorities to lock down the city amid a virus outbreaks is putting strain on businesses, according to a European lobby group
- The restrictions are creating uncertainty by limiting production capacity and making it possible to plan only on a daily basis, EU Chamber of Commerce says
Topic | Coronavirus China
