Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, added 245,000 more residents last year. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s biggest cities losing appeal as rising costs and job uncertainties give second-tier locales a boost
- With tens of millions of people, mass lay-offs and rising living costs, traditionally first-tier cities are seeing their populations decline or stagnate
- Last year, Beijing’s population of 21.89 million decreased by about 4,000, while places such as Chengdu added nearly a quarter-million residents
