China’s biggest cities losing appeal as rising costs and job uncertainties give second-tier locales a boost

  • With tens of millions of people, mass lay-offs and rising living costs, traditionally first-tier cities are seeing their populations decline or stagnate
  • Last year, Beijing’s population of 21.89 million decreased by about 4,000, while places such as Chengdu added nearly a quarter-million residents

Luna Sun

Updated: 9:30pm, 28 Mar, 2022

