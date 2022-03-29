Beijing hopes that German businesses can play a role in “helping Europe view China correctly”. Photo: Reuters
China asks German businesses to help it get in good with the European Union
- German investors and business owners with a stake in China have grown increasingly concerned amid diplomatic strife and zero-Covid disruptions
- China’s foreign ministry similarly asked American businesses in December to play a ‘bridging role’ between their two countries
