Beijing hopes that German businesses can play a role in “helping Europe view China correctly”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing hopes that German businesses can play a role in “helping Europe view China correctly”. Photo: Reuters
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China asks German businesses to help it get in good with the European Union

  • German investors and business owners with a stake in China have grown increasingly concerned amid diplomatic strife and zero-Covid disruptions
  • China’s foreign ministry similarly asked American businesses in December to play a ‘bridging role’ between their two countries

Topic |   China trade
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing hopes that German businesses can play a role in “helping Europe view China correctly”. Photo: Reuters
Beijing hopes that German businesses can play a role in “helping Europe view China correctly”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE