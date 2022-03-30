Shanghai authorities ordered a snap lockdown covering different parts of the city across eight days, catching many expats off guard. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China expats in Shanghai ‘stunned’ as lockdown sends ‘floods’ of people scrambling for supplies

  • Foreign residents in Shanghai were caught off guard after authorities announced a large-scale lockdown to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak on Sunday
  • China is sticking to its zero-Covid policy and expats in the financial hub have mixed views on the hardline strategy, with some saying it is ‘not sustainable’

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 5:54am, 30 Mar, 2022

