Shanghai authorities ordered a snap lockdown covering different parts of the city across eight days, catching many expats off guard. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China expats in Shanghai ‘stunned’ as lockdown sends ‘floods’ of people scrambling for supplies
- Foreign residents in Shanghai were caught off guard after authorities announced a large-scale lockdown to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak on Sunday
- China is sticking to its zero-Covid policy and expats in the financial hub have mixed views on the hardline strategy, with some saying it is ‘not sustainable’
