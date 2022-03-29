Shipping containers are stacked up at the Port of St. Petersburg. Certain goods and technology may no longer be brought into Russia from the EU and other Western countries due to Washington-led sanctions levied against Moscow for invading Ukraine. Photo: DPA
Ukraine war: US spells out sanctions on Russia, heaping more pressure on China to comply
- Among the various restrictions, if a Russia-bound item was made using American tools or equipment, it could be covered by Washington’s sanctions
- But while Chinese firms may try to avoid running afoul of US sanctions, overall China-Russia trade should remain strong because most products will not be affected
Topic | Ukraine war
