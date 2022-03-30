US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says it’s time to “turn the page on the old playbook with China”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ‘unfair’ trade practices, ‘distortions’ in focus with US to stress economic independence
- When US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks to the House of Representatives, it is expected to mark a significant shift in Washington’s approach to China
- ‘Strategic investments’ in the United States could help it no longer depend on China
Topic | US-China decoupling
