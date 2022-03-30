US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says it’s time to “turn the page on the old playbook with China”. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says it’s time to “turn the page on the old playbook with China”. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘unfair’ trade practices, ‘distortions’ in focus with US to stress economic independence

  • When US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks to the House of Representatives, it is expected to mark a significant shift in Washington’s approach to China
  • ‘Strategic investments’ in the United States could help it no longer depend on China

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:52pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says it’s time to “turn the page on the old playbook with China”. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says it’s time to “turn the page on the old playbook with China”. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE