Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government is investing more on supply chain resilience and trade diversification amid its trade dispute with China. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Canberra investing more on trade diversification in the face of Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’
- Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the government is investing more to diversify its trade after China subjected various goods to punitive actions
- The country is also working towards supply chain resilience in everything from manufacturing mRNA vaccines to ensuring fuel security is maintained, he says
