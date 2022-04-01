China has imposed widespread lockdowns following its latest virus outbreak, including in the commercial hub Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: Shanghai lockdown heaps pressure on China’s GDP growth, with ‘more uncertainties’ to come

  • China could see as much as 10 percentage points shaved off economic growth on a quarterly basis if zero-Covid is maintained, Everbright Securities says
  • The world’s No 2 economy is facing its worst virus outbreak in two years and has imposed widespread lockdowns, including in the commercial hub Shanghai

Amanda Lee in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 12:29am, 1 Apr, 2022

