China has imposed widespread lockdowns following its latest virus outbreak, including in the commercial hub Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Shanghai lockdown heaps pressure on China’s GDP growth, with ‘more uncertainties’ to come
- China could see as much as 10 percentage points shaved off economic growth on a quarterly basis if zero-Covid is maintained, Everbright Securities says
- The world’s No 2 economy is facing its worst virus outbreak in two years and has imposed widespread lockdowns, including in the commercial hub Shanghai
