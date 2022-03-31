A man paints blooming plum blossoms at a park in Beijing on Monday. The cost of flying to the capital has plunged on the mainland as lockdowns affect most Chinese provinces. Photo: AP
China’s tourism industry braces for Ching Ming Festival with lockdowns and travel restrictions
- Residents across the country are hunkering down for another holiday where they can’t really go anywhere, or instead opt for short day trips that do little for consumption
- Flight prices and bookings plunge for April as China’s zero-Covid strategy lashes the most-susceptible tourism sector
Topic | China travel
A man paints blooming plum blossoms at a park in Beijing on Monday. The cost of flying to the capital has plunged on the mainland as lockdowns affect most Chinese provinces. Photo: AP