Rising energy prices are taking a heavy toll on China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows to bolster energy security as Ukraine war stokes ‘period of turbulence’
- Zhang Jianhua, chief of the National Energy Administration, says China will boost domestic oil and gas supply, while building international energy partnerships
- There has been no immediate response from Beijing after the Biden administration announced it would release 1 million barrels of crude a day over the next six months
Topic | Energy
Rising energy prices are taking a heavy toll on China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. Photo: Bloomberg