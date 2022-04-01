The twice-annual China Import and Export Fair, aka Canton Fair, drew a crowd during the last event in October. But this month it will be online only. Photo: Handout
China’s exporters, foreign investors fear being left in the dark as Canton Fair goes online only

  • China Import and Export Fair, aka the Canton Fair, is the nation’s largest of its kind, and attendees had high hopes for an in-person event that might yield a clearer outlook
  • Rather than gather for face-to-face exchanges, exhibitors will live-stream their products from April 15-24

He Huifeng in Guangdongand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:39pm, 1 Apr, 2022

