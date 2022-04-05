Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s lockdowns drive up freight costs as zero-Covid rules bite trucking operations
- Long-distance truck drivers are being forced to undergo arduous coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements to make deliveries
- Freight costs are rising due to inefficiencies, while customers are waiting longer for deliveries and producers are struggling to ship cargo
