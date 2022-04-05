Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s lockdowns drive up freight costs as zero-Covid rules bite trucking operations

  • Long-distance truck drivers are being forced to undergo arduous coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements to make deliveries
  • Freight costs are rising due to inefficiencies, while customers are waiting longer for deliveries and producers are struggling to ship cargo

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:30pm, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Trucks wait to pass through a checkpoint on a highway leading from Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE