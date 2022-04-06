China tourism and consumption were hit hard over the Ching Ming Festival, with its national tourist hotspots affected the most. Photo: AFP
China tourism, consumption during Ching Ming Festival hit new low as Omicron sweeps nation

  • China’s restrictions to combat the outbreak of Covid-19 outbreak have seriously hit domestic tourism during Ching Ming
  • Most people stayed at home, while those who did travel, took only short trips; China’s national tourist spots suffered the worst

Luna Sun
Updated: 7:15pm, 6 Apr, 2022

