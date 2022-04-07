Potential Western sanctions on China for its support of Russia could hurt its foreign securities holdings. Photo: Reuters
US sanctions threat if China aids Russia stirs fear in Beijing about forex assets
- US punishment of Beijing for supporting Russia could target China’s large foreign reserve assets, economists say
- Because China runs a trade surplus, it has to invest in foreign assets and there are few other choices but US bonds
Topic | US-China relations
Potential Western sanctions on China for its support of Russia could hurt its foreign securities holdings. Photo: Reuters