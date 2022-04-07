The People’s Bank of China says the new law is needed to clean up the framework used to manage risks in the financial system. Bloomberg
The People’s Bank of China says the new law is needed to clean up the framework used to manage risks in the financial system. Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s draft financial stability law takes aim at ‘scattered’ rules governing systemic risks

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) says existing legal framework ‘lacks overall design and cross-industry and cross-departmental arrangement’
  • New law will be ‘credit positive’ for Chinese financial institutions because it will provide a legal framework to reduce risks, Moody’s Investors Service says

Topic |   Banking & finance
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The People’s Bank of China says the new law is needed to clean up the framework used to manage risks in the financial system. Bloomberg
The People’s Bank of China says the new law is needed to clean up the framework used to manage risks in the financial system. Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE