China’s oldest automaker, FAW Group, has cut production at some of its factories in Jilin province since mid-March amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s oldest automaker, FAW Group, has cut production at some of its factories in Jilin province since mid-March amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s car sales losses in April may top 300,000 as lockdowns of key carmaking hubs disrupt supply chain

  • While some manufacturers in affected areas still operating in closed-loop ‘factory bubbles’, interruptions tend to be more on the logistics side, such as transport
  • But with the auto supply chain spread out across China, temporary closures of factories in major cities may not result in severe disruptions at the national level

Topic |   China manufacturing
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:15pm, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s oldest automaker, FAW Group, has cut production at some of its factories in Jilin province since mid-March amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s oldest automaker, FAW Group, has cut production at some of its factories in Jilin province since mid-March amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE