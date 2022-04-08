China’s oldest automaker, FAW Group, has cut production at some of its factories in Jilin province since mid-March amid coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
China’s car sales losses in April may top 300,000 as lockdowns of key carmaking hubs disrupt supply chain
- While some manufacturers in affected areas still operating in closed-loop ‘factory bubbles’, interruptions tend to be more on the logistics side, such as transport
- But with the auto supply chain spread out across China, temporary closures of factories in major cities may not result in severe disruptions at the national level
