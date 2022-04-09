Large parts of Shanghai have been locked down, closing shops and keeping most people confined to their homes. Photo: AP
Large parts of Shanghai have been locked down, closing shops and keeping most people confined to their homes. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
How is China helping its smallest businesses survive Omicron coronavirus lockdowns?

  • Beijing has rolled out tax relief and other beneficial policies such as more favourable loan rates and rent exemptions, rather than cash handouts
  • Some Omicron-hit regions such as Shanghai and Tianjin are also implementing local support measures, but analysts still expect a big hit to consumption

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 9 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Large parts of Shanghai have been locked down, closing shops and keeping most people confined to their homes. Photo: AP
Large parts of Shanghai have been locked down, closing shops and keeping most people confined to their homes. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE