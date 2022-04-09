China’s premier says the economy will need more support to weather international and domestic headwinds. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s coronavirus-hit economy needs ‘policy support to intensify’, Premier Li Keqiang says
- Various international and domestic emergencies have exceeded expectations, Premier Li Keqiang says
- Job and consumer price stability are central to keeping the economy going, he says
Topic | China's economic recovery
