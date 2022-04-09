China’s premier says the economy will need more support to weather international and domestic headwinds. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s premier says the economy will need more support to weather international and domestic headwinds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus-hit economy needs ‘policy support to intensify’, Premier Li Keqiang says

  • Various international and domestic emergencies have exceeded expectations, Premier Li Keqiang says
  • Job and consumer price stability are central to keeping the economy going, he says

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:19pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s premier says the economy will need more support to weather international and domestic headwinds. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s premier says the economy will need more support to weather international and domestic headwinds. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE