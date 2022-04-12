There is appetite across the political divide in the US to help American businesses diversify supply chains from China. Photo: AP
US-China relations: ‘vague’ investment screening plan leaves questions on scope and execution

  • The America Competes Act of 2022 contains a proposal for a new outbound review process that would screen investments in offshore supply chains, notably in China
  • Though there is bipartisan political support for the investment regime, it is not yet clear what shape it will take or how it will impact US firms in China, say experts

Updated: 4:00am, 12 Apr, 2022

