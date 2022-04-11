Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, has sent a letter to Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua asking for Beijing to change its zero-Covid policy. Photo: Simon Song
China’s foreign firms desperate for shift away from ‘old toolbox’ of mass testing, isolation to combat Omicron
- EU Chamber of Commerce in China sends letter to Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua and implores leadership to take a less-disruptive course of action
- Recent surveys by other foreign business groups in China have recorded similar sentiments amid a growing public outcry over zero-Covid strategy
