China has issued a plan for a ‘unified domestic market’ as part of an inward economic pivot. Photo: Bloomberg
China accelerates inward economic pivot with plan to create a ‘unified domestic market’

  • Beijing has released new guidelines for a ‘highly efficient, rules-based’ domestic market that analysts say aims to tackle fragmented production and resource use
  • Efforts will also be made to clean up preferential policies that disadvantage foreign companies, while protecting property rights, market access and fair competition

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Apr, 2022

