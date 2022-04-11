China has issued a plan for a ‘unified domestic market’ as part of an inward economic pivot. Photo: Bloomberg
China accelerates inward economic pivot with plan to create a ‘unified domestic market’
- Beijing has released new guidelines for a ‘highly efficient, rules-based’ domestic market that analysts say aims to tackle fragmented production and resource use
- Efforts will also be made to clean up preferential policies that disadvantage foreign companies, while protecting property rights, market access and fair competition
Topic | Consumers
China has issued a plan for a ‘unified domestic market’ as part of an inward economic pivot. Photo: Bloomberg