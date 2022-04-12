A healthcare worker walks past a banner reading “Persistence is victory!” at a makeshift hospital and quarantine facility in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s premier flags ‘sense of urgency’ to provincial leaders in call to action
- With economic challenges mounting from both internal and external sources, Li Keqiang implores local-level authorities to do their part
- Meeting comes amid growing frustration over China’s restrictive zero-Covid efforts, which threaten to take a heavy toll on GDP growth this year
