China’s economy has been under pressure from the coronavirus and strict containment measures. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: as lockdowns weigh on first quarter growth, will Beijing unleash more stimulus?

  • China’s first quarter economic growth data is expected to reflect pressure from widespread Covid-19 restrictions
  • Debate is raging over whether a jolt of stimulus is needed to offset more challenges in the second half of the year

Topic |   China GDP
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 12 Apr, 2022

