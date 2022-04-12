China’s economy has been under pressure from the coronavirus and strict containment measures. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP: as lockdowns weigh on first quarter growth, will Beijing unleash more stimulus?
- China’s first quarter economic growth data is expected to reflect pressure from widespread Covid-19 restrictions
- Debate is raging over whether a jolt of stimulus is needed to offset more challenges in the second half of the year
Topic | China GDP
