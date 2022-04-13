Global investors have withdrawn money from China on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese debt sell-off likely to continue as yield advantage over US bonds disappears

  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.78 per cent on Monday, surpassing the 2.75 per cent premium for China’s 10-year government bond
  • Analysts warn that ongoing capital outflows coupled with growing depreciation pressure on the yuan may be destabilising for China’s financial markets

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:36am, 13 Apr, 2022

