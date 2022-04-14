Analysts at Nomura have questioned the effectiveness of any policy easing, given the ongoing coronavirus situation in China, with residents in Shanghai struggling to find enough food and basic necessities to survive after two weeks under a citywide lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economy set for interest rate cut, liquidity boost after Beijing promises ‘timely’ support
- China’s cabinet said on Wednesday that there will be ‘timely’ reduction in reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other policy tools to support the economy
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) could take measures as early as Friday, including cuts to its key policy interest rates
Topic | China's economic recovery
