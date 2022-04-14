The first cross-border railway bridge between China and Russia is expected to be fully operational by August. Photo: Xinhua
First China-Russia railway bridge will complement ‘no limits’ relationship by boosting trade, slashing delivery times
- Update on project comes as Beijing and Moscow are under mounting international pressure following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine
- Bridge is expected to be fully operational by August, cutting the train journey from Heilongjiang to Moscow by more than 800km and 10 hours
