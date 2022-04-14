The first cross-border railway bridge between China and Russia is expected to be fully operational by August. Photo: Xinhua
The first cross-border railway bridge between China and Russia is expected to be fully operational by August. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

First China-Russia railway bridge will complement ‘no limits’ relationship by boosting trade, slashing delivery times

  • Update on project comes as Beijing and Moscow are under mounting international pressure following the latter’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Bridge is expected to be fully operational by August, cutting the train journey from Heilongjiang to Moscow by more than 800km and 10 hours

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The first cross-border railway bridge between China and Russia is expected to be fully operational by August. Photo: Xinhua
The first cross-border railway bridge between China and Russia is expected to be fully operational by August. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE