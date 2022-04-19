Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse
China’s rising household debt is shattering dreams of financial freedom, and ‘fears are spreading’
- Salary reductions, lay-offs, lockdowns and regulatory crackdowns are upending the lives of those who were once the envy of China’s middle class
- If coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions drag out for more than two months, some warn that the impact could be ‘unimaginable’
Topic | China's economic recovery
Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse