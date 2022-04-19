Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse
Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rising household debt is shattering dreams of financial freedom, and ‘fears are spreading’

  • Salary reductions, lay-offs, lockdowns and regulatory crackdowns are upending the lives of those who were once the envy of China’s middle class
  • If coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions drag out for more than two months, some warn that the impact could be ‘unimaginable’

Topic |   China's economic recovery
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse
Many households that were once the envy of China’s middle class are struggling with debt. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE