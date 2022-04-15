China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Hainan free-trade port plan enters ‘crucial year’ as Xi Jinping calls for ‘bigger’ economic opening

  • President Xi Jinping has said an independent customs regime must be in place in Hainan ‘as scheduled’ by 2025
  • A new investment guide for the island says 2022 is a ‘crucial year for Hainan free-trade port’ and its customs system

Topic |   Hainan
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE