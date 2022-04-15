China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Hainan free-trade port plan enters ‘crucial year’ as Xi Jinping calls for ‘bigger’ economic opening
- President Xi Jinping has said an independent customs regime must be in place in Hainan ‘as scheduled’ by 2025
- A new investment guide for the island says 2022 is a ‘crucial year for Hainan free-trade port’ and its customs system
Topic | Hainan
China wants to turn Hainan into the world’s largest free-trade port by 2035. Photo: Xinhua