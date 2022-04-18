Congestion at Bay Area seaports off the California coast has forced some freighters to moor mid-bay. Photo: Getty Images
China’s Shanghai lockdowns have California ports bracing for shipping chaos, supply-chain ‘hiccups’
- If China’s disruptive lockdowns persist, they could fuel global inflation, slow the pace of exports shipped from the ‘world’s factory’, and weaken demand in the world’s largest consumer market, economists say
- Locking down Shanghai has had a major impact on the world’s largest container port, and shipping lines are struggling to adapt
Topic | China trade
Congestion at Bay Area seaports off the California coast has forced some freighters to moor mid-bay. Photo: Getty Images