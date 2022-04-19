The IMF revised down China’s GDP growth estimate for this year to 4.4 per cent, citing a “worsening” economic slowdown. Photo: Reuters
China GDP: IMF slashes growth forecast as coronavirus outbreaks, zero-Covid policy ‘increase uncertainty’

  • The International Monetary Fund has cut China’s gross domestic product growth estimate from 4.8 per cent to 4.4 per cent
  • The revision comes amid intense efforts by state media to play down concerns about the country’s slowing growth outlook

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:52pm, 19 Apr, 2022

