Six US lawmakers visited Taiwan last week to show their support for the island, in defiance of Beijing. Photo: EPE-EFE
US, Taiwan defy Beijing in ‘sensitive moment’ when pressures are mounting on China
- Relations between mainland China and the West are becoming increasingly complicated in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and her Taiwanese counterpart, John Deng, reviewed the progress of bilateral trade issues on Monday
Topic | US-China relations
Six US lawmakers visited Taiwan last week to show their support for the island, in defiance of Beijing. Photo: EPE-EFE