China’s data security rules are putting pressure on American businesses operating in the country, a US business lobby says. Photo: Reuters
China’s data security rules are putting pressure on American businesses operating in the country, a US business lobby says. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

US firms say China’s ‘ambiguous’ data laws are creating a ‘uniquely restrictive’ environment

  • ‘Complex’, unclear regulations have made compliance difficult and created policy uncertainties for US firms in China, says the US-China Business Council
  • New laws and regulations are forcing companies – both foreign and domestic – to keep data related to local customers and operations inside the country

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s data security rules are putting pressure on American businesses operating in the country, a US business lobby says. Photo: Reuters
China’s data security rules are putting pressure on American businesses operating in the country, a US business lobby says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE