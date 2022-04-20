China has called for diplomacy and negotiation to solve the Ukraine crisis, seeking to maintain normal trade relations with both countries. Photo: Reuters
China has called for diplomacy and negotiation to solve the Ukraine crisis, seeking to maintain normal trade relations with both countries. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Ukraine crisis: China must prepare for ‘fragmented’ trade blocs, global financial crisis, Beijing adviser says

  • Russia-Ukraine war could lead to the formation of three geopolitical blocs and stir another global financial crisis, a top Chinese adviser says
  • Beijing should push ahead with deeper economic reform and market opening to defend globalisation, experts say at a Beijing symposium

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 20 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has called for diplomacy and negotiation to solve the Ukraine crisis, seeking to maintain normal trade relations with both countries. Photo: Reuters
China has called for diplomacy and negotiation to solve the Ukraine crisis, seeking to maintain normal trade relations with both countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE