China’s President Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum for Asia this week that power politics will only breach global peace. Photo: Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum for Asia this week that power politics will only breach global peace. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Xi Jinping rails against ‘cold war mentality’, US hegemony in call for global cooperation

  • In a thinly-veiled rebuke of the US, President Xi Jinping has said ‘hegemonism and power politics will only breach global peace’
  • Xi emphasised the resilience of China’s economy, saying the country ‘offers powerful momentum for pandemic recovery

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Frank TangLuna Sun
Frank Tang in Beijingand Luna Sun

Updated: 1:03pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s President Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum for Asia this week that power politics will only breach global peace. Photo: Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum for Asia this week that power politics will only breach global peace. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE