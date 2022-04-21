China’s President Xi Jinping said at the Boao Forum for Asia this week that power politics will only breach global peace. Photo: Reuters
China’s Xi Jinping rails against ‘cold war mentality’, US hegemony in call for global cooperation
- In a thinly-veiled rebuke of the US, President Xi Jinping has said ‘hegemonism and power politics will only breach global peace’
- Xi emphasised the resilience of China’s economy, saying the country ‘offers powerful momentum for pandemic recovery
