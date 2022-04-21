Beijing has unveiled a private pension scheme that will let people save funds in pension accounts, invest in financial products and better prepare for retirement. Photo: AFP
Beijing has unveiled a private pension scheme that will let people save funds in pension accounts, invest in financial products and better prepare for retirement. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China population: a private pension plan is coming, but will people carve out a piece of their savings?

  • For the first time ever, tax deductions will be available on personal pension contributions, to encourage participation in the coming private pension system
  • Private scheme will be rolled out with one-year trials in some cities before being implemented nationwide

Topic |   China's ageing population
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:46pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has unveiled a private pension scheme that will let people save funds in pension accounts, invest in financial products and better prepare for retirement. Photo: AFP
Beijing has unveiled a private pension scheme that will let people save funds in pension accounts, invest in financial products and better prepare for retirement. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE