The People’s Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.4098 per US dollar on Thursday, a 0.3 per cent fall since the start of the week. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s yuan weakens as concern about capital outflows, economic slowdown grows
- China’s central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.4098 per US dollar on Thursday, a 0.3 per cent fall since the start of the week and a 1 per cent decline this month
- Capital outflows, triggered by market expectations of more aggressive rate rises in the US and Europe this year, have alarmed officials in Beijing
Yuan
