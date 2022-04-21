The People’s Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.4098 per US dollar on Thursday, a 0.3 per cent fall since the start of the week. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s yuan weakens as concern about capital outflows, economic slowdown grows

  • China’s central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.4098 per US dollar on Thursday, a 0.3 per cent fall since the start of the week and a 1 per cent decline this month
  • Capital outflows, triggered by market expectations of more aggressive rate rises in the US and Europe this year, have alarmed officials in Beijing

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Apr, 2022

