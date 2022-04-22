If China’s restrictive coronavirus-control measures drive away foreign talent, it could spell trouble for international schools. Photo: SCMP
If China’s restrictive coronavirus-control measures drive away foreign talent, it could spell trouble for international schools. Photo: SCMP
China’s international schools face dire fate if zero-Covid drives away teachers, BritCham warns

  • April survey of more than 200 businesses finds that turnover rate among teachers in coming school year could surpass 40 per cent
  • Foreign talent is being driven away, and businesses are struggling to find new workers as Beijing sticks to its strict lockdown and containment measures

