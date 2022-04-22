Many of China’s young migrant workers – long the backbone of its manufacturing industry – are seeking alternatives to factory jobs. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s migrant workers are shunning factory jobs, and manufacturers are getting desperate
- Economists say China has reached a stage of economic development where young people are less inclined to take low-wage factory work, as better options are available
- Automation is helping manufacturers offset labour losses, but a lack of skilled engineers and other specialists is also slowing the development of advanced technologies
