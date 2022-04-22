People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang. Photo: Reuters
China’s monetary policy helping support economy as growth pressures mount, central bank governor says
- China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said monetary policy is in a ‘comfortable range’ and is helping support the economy as growth pressures mount
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has taken a measured easing approach in the face of rising risks from the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since early 2020
